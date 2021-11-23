What is happening to the Great Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - If you’re hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, you’ll likely experience traffic along the way. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is alerting drivers of road closures this holiday weekend.

Delays along I-15:Northbound I-15, Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 3-7 p.m.Southbound I-15, Salt Lake County: up to 15-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 2-7 p.m.Southbound I-15, Nephi area: up to 10-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m.Northbound I-15, Cedar City: up to 20-minute delays on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.