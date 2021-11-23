What is happening to the Great Salt Lake?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Climate change is taking a toll on Utah’s Great Salt Lake, rendering it “a puddle of its former self,” according to a new report published in the Salt Lake Tribune. Despite still being depicted on most maps in its former glory, the lake has shrunk dramatically and now holds only half as much as its historical average, the paper reported. Utah is one of several Western states experiencing extreme drought conditions that researchers have linked to climate change, and in July the lake’s water level hit a new low. In the West, water issues have long been a part of the political landscape, and in September, Rep. Blake Moore and Sen. Mitt Romney, both Utah Republicans, introduced legislation to spend $25 million to monitor the water system that feeds the Great Salt Lake. “Its water levels are at their lowest in recorded history, leading to a loss of habitat, decreased water flows, and air quality issues,” Moore said in a press release. “Unfortunately, saline lakes in Great Basin states are facing these same challenges.” For more click here: https://news.yahoo.com/climate-change-has-helped-turn-utahs-great-salt-lake-into-a-puddle-of-its-former-self-192543423.html
It's a stressful time of year! So when you're about to hit your breaking point, here are simple, expert-backed suggestions to help you maybe, just maybe, help you hit the reset button.
- Take a Deep Breath
As trite as it sounds, taking a deep breath is an important way to signal to your body that while the threat may feel overwhelming, you’re actually safe. Psychotherapist Lesley Smith recommends a quick exercise called a 4-6-8 breath. First, breathe in for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of six, exhale for a count of eight, then repeat. “When you exhale longer than you inhale, it cues to your body that everything is calmer,” Smith says. Counting, she adds, can also distract you from what’s stressing you out.
- Ground Yourself With Your Five Senses
Using your five senses is another simple-but-impactful way to remind your nervous system that, in spite of the surrounding stressors, your body doesn't need to fire on all cylinders. Molly Dutter-Ansari, PhD, an assistant professor at Bradley University's Online Masters of Counseling Program, says engaging each of your five senses can bring your body back to the present moment, where it's easier to see reality for what it is (and make logical decisions instead of freaking out). To see more tips click here: https://www.fatherly.com/love-money/calm-yourself-down-advice/