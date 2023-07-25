SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Brittany McCulloch from Purple Sky Counseling joined GTU for an interview to explain the definition, statistics, and next steps of childhood trauma.

One of the most important things to understand about trauma is the lasting ways it shows up in our lives. Childhood trauma is an event experienced by a child that evokes fear. This event is commonly violent, dangerous, or life-threatening. Childhood trauma is complex and may require the help of a professional.

McCulloch goes on to explain the importance of knowing about childhood trauma. According to Veterans Affairs, 46% of children have experienced a form of trauma with up to 15% of girls and 6% of boys developing PTSD following a traumatic event. It is important to note that childhood trauma shows up in adulthood in many different forms including physical health conditions such as autoimmune diseases, pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. These physical health conditions present themselves through anxiety, depression, PTSD, and dissociation.

If you think you have childhood trauma, seek treatment and help through trauma-informed care centers, explore with someone who specializes in Childhood Trauma, use reputable sources for healing information, and be gentle with yourself.