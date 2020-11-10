What is a Quiet Breakfast and how it can help with your stress

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!
  • On Good Things Utah today – How can parents help kids honor our veterans this week while maintaining proper social distancing? A good start is to educate them on the history of Veterans Day and why we celebrate, followed by some easy (and safe!) activities. We have a list for you!
  • Plus, need more zen in your life? Maybe your day is more hectic than it should be? Reagan says you might want to try a Quiet Breakfast. She explains what exactly that means.
  • And one dad shares how he’s used the pandemic to be more engaged with his children. He shares three tips that turned his most important relationships around.
  • At the end of the show this morning, this one just made us laugh – A mom’s support group has formed over issues with laundry. Especially when it comes to your kids’ underwear. We weigh in on just how dirty things get in the Laundry Room at our houses! Hope you join us for a fun and funny Tuesday morning on GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors