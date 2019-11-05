What is a lifestyle mentor and how to find one

Stuck in a rut? Can’t move forward? A lifestyle mentor is just what you need. Mentors can help you make progress and save you time by stopping you from making the same mistakes. We sat with lifestyle mentors, Kirk and Kim Duncan, on how to choose the right mentor for you.

There are different types of mentors that specialize in where you need help. Mentors can help with relationships, health and fitness, finance, careers, or personal development problems. Mentors give you the tools you need to make progress and feel confident.

You need to find the right mentor for you. You need to do research and maybe have a phone interview with any mentors you want to work with. Knowing what you want to accomplish is important. Make goals for yourself and be ready to achieve them with your mentor!