What have we Learned, Lost, and Loved during this pandemic year

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie is back today to share another mindful discussion.

This last year was a globally shared experience, but it was far from a matching experience. Depending on your demographic, where you lived, and circumstances, but we can all benefit from a new, new year review.

What will we leave, lament and love long past herd immunity?

LEARN:

Focus on what matters most?

How to ZOOM? (worship, word, school)

New ways of connecting.

LOST:

Lives

Jobs

Activities we love (graduation, prom, vacations, theaters, sporting, gatherings)

LOVE:

Less FOMO

More time with family

More online resource

Use these titles to foster a family discussion or private journal reflection activity.

We can’t control what happens but we can decide how we respond.

