What have we Learned, Lost, and Loved during this pandemic year

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie is back today to share another mindful discussion.
This last year was a globally shared experience, but it was far from a matching experience. Depending on your demographic, where you lived, and circumstances, but we can all benefit from a new, new year review.
What will we leave, lament and love long past herd immunity?
LEARN:
- Focus on what matters most?
- How to ZOOM? (worship, word, school)
- New ways of connecting.
LOST:
- Lives
- Jobs
- Activities we love (graduation, prom, vacations, theaters, sporting, gatherings)
LOVE:
- Less FOMO
- More time with family
- More online resource
Use these titles to foster a family discussion or private journal reflection activity.
We can’t control what happens but we can decide how we respond.
