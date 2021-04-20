What have we Learned, Lost, and Loved during this pandemic year

Good Things Utah

by: Michelle Nguyen, ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie is back today to share another mindful discussion.

This last year was a globally shared experience, but it was far from a matching experience. Depending on your demographic, where you lived, and circumstances, but we can all benefit from a new, new year review.

What will we leave, lament and love long past herd immunity?

LEARN:

  • Focus on what matters most?
  • How to ZOOM? (worship, word, school)
  • New ways of connecting.

LOST:

  • Lives
  • Jobs
  • Activities we love (graduation, prom, vacations, theaters, sporting, gatherings)

LOVE:

  • Less FOMO
  • More time with family
  • More online resource

 Use these titles to foster a family discussion or private journal reflection activity. 

We can’t control what happens but we can decide how we respond.

Find Ganel-Lyn online, ganellyn.com and IG: @ganellyn

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors