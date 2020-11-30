What happened to that mysterious monolith in rural Utah?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – A mysterious monolith in rural Utah has vanished, officials say. In the same way a it appeared in rural Utah, it just as quickly and inexplicably disappeared, according to Utah’s Bureau of Land Management. “We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday. We’ll tell you what people close to the situation think actually happened.
- And it’s Cyber Monday! We have a list of deals under $25, plus why not shop local! Our good friend of GTU, Blankets by Brian, is having it’s biggest sale of the year on cozy blankets, masks and more. Go to www.blanketsbybrian.com for all the details on the big deals.
- And at the end of the show, how to be more charming. Is it genetic, is it learned? Deena has the personality secrets that only charming people would know! Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU hour 2!