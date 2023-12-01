- On Good Things Utah this morning – The much-anticipated Spotify Wrapped has arrived. The year-end musical roundup has held us captive since 2016, and the reason is crystal clear: it allows us to delve deeper into our own psyche. Analyzing our typically private, headphone-clad listening habits, the streaming app transforms them into a show-and-tell, statistic-packed slideshow summarizing the last 11 months. Depending on whether your top song, artist, genre, or podcast is boast- or roast-worthy, it can trigger that same urge to share on your Instagram Story as when you touch down on holiday. Perhaps it’s the confirmation you needed to cement your super fan status in the community of Swifties or a chance to publicly showcase your unique taste in music. On the flip side, it can equally fill us with fear and has created a wave of preemptive excuses on social media ahead of results day. One X user (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Before Spotify wrapped comes out let’s remember that this hasn’t been an easy year for me and I went through several mental crises before y’all judge me.” Is it that the shareable tradition is actually a window into our well-being?
- Included in the data, Spotify shares in-depth insights on our “audio aura,” music moods broken down into six colors from high-energy orange to calm green. It also reveals 12 distinct music personalities, including The Shapeshifter that chases newness and The Alchemist, who constantly creates unique playlists. But what else can it teach us?
- “Our top artists, genres, and songs can offer insights into our state of mind throughout the year, reflecting our moods, interests, and experiences,” Dr. Becky Spelman, a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, tells POPSUGAR. “They can potentially trigger negative emotions during certain periods of the year if the songs present a reminder of difficult times.” The impact of our song choices isn’t just day-to-day but comes into play during various ups and downs we face throughout the year, shaping our overall mental and emotional well-being. Certain songs can evoke nostalgic or bittersweet memories.
- “I guarantee Doja Cat or Lizzo will be top of my lists this year, with sad songs scattered in between,” a friend tells me ahead of this year’s release. “I broke up with my ex at the beginning of the year and definitely went through a lot of mellow, heavy songs that I now can’t listen to. The latter part of the year, I started dating, and both Lizzo and Doja Cat were the female-empowering confidence boost I needed to get me out there. A complete change from 2022, which was more indie/rock.” It’s common that breakups are associated with sad songs, not only because of the emotionally heavy lyrics, but also because the slower tempo resonates more with mellow moods. On the other hand, pop music is associated with extroverted personalities and high self-esteem, according to a study published in the American Journal of Psychology — making it the ideal genre for a pre-date pump up.
What does Spotify have to do with your therapist?
by: Nicea DeGering
