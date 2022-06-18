SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You may be surprised at the things you can accomplish when you come together as a group to support others. Employees of ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30, MeTV4.2 and the Nexstar Salt Lake City Traffic Hub sorted and boxed nearly six crates of donated canned goods and dry-food at the Utah Food Bank Friday. June 17th – moving approximately 5,700 pounds of food which is nearly 3 tons.

The services project was part of the Annual Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, a day in which Nexstar employees based in Utah, working for ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30, MeTV and the Nexstar Traffic Hub, join forces to support community organizations helping people and animals in need. Salt Lake City based employees coordinated three volunteer service projects including sorting and boxing donations at the Utah Food Bank, building shelters for “community cats” with Best Friends Animal Society, and organizing a 6-week School Supplies 4 Kids donation drive benefitting the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

The public is encouraged to contribue to the School Supplies 4 Kids drive by donating new, unused school materials which they can bring to the ABC4-CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City 84104). Donations are being accepted Monday thru Friday, between 9am and 4pm at the front desk.

Essential Items Needed by Schools Include:

Early Childhood (High Need)

small child sizes masks (cloth, reusable)

book bags

chubby pencils

chubby crayons

unlined art paper

watercolor paint sets

play dough

blunt scissors

glue sticks

Elementary (Need)

child sized masks (cloth, reusable)

backpacks

colored pencils

spiral notebooks

pencil boxes

pens / pencils

crayons

headphones

scissors

glue sticks

Secondary (Need)

adult sized masks (cloth, reusable)

messenger bags

colored pencils

highlighters

thumb drives

spiral notebooks

pens / pencils

headphones

June 17, is the annual recognition of Nexstar’s anniversary and is a day the company sets aside for employees across the country to organize and engage in service projects supporting their communities. As the largest broadcasting company in the United States, Nexstar owns and operates 200 television stations operating across the country. Thousands of Nexstar employees participated in Day of Caring service projects on June 17, 2022 in recognition of Nexstar’s 26 years of community service and engagement as local broadcasters.

Learn more about Nexstar, by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about supporting The Utah Food Bank.

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online as well for more information.