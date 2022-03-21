- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is probably regarded as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Throughout the years of his career, the 47-year-old actor has been in and out of the dating pool with some A-list celebrity women, including Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, and Camila Morrone. It’s clear from his repertoire of past relationships, DiCaprio seems to gravitate towards a certain kind of woman, and probably a certain set of rules that said girlfriends have to abide by. Deena shares just what type of girlfriend the A-list actor is currently searching for.
- Plus, do you tend to catastrophize or get stressed during patches of rough air? It’s an experience all too familiar with air travelers: One minute the flight is going smoothly, and the next thing you know it feels like the plane is bumping and shaking in all directions. Turbulence is a very common part of air travel, but that doesn’t make it less unpleasant. In fact, research has shown that turbulence is one of the biggest causes of flying anxiety, as many passengers tend to catastrophize and take it as a sign the plane is going down. If you’re someone who gets anxious when you’re on a plane that hits a stretch of rough air, there are ways to avoid spiraling. We asked some of the most seasoned flyers ― flight attendants ― to share their advice for soothing nerves during turbulence. Tune in this morning or click here: https://www.facebook.com/HuffPost/posts/do-you-tend-to-catastrophize-or-get-stressed-during-patches-of-rough-air-read-th/10160082672901130/
- And “West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she doesn’t have a ticket to attend the 94th Academy Awards, sparking a wave of outrage on social media from fans. “Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” Zegler wrote in a comment to a user on Instagram. “I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.” Zegler made her debut film performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the stage musical.
- Finally, a sweet dream come true! At last, the signs of spring are starting to show. Flowers are blooming, the grass is growing, the ice is melting, the birds are chirping… and it’s almost time for Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen. It’s like a sweet, sweet dream come true. This year’s Free Cone Day is on March 21, but before the big day rolls around, there are a couple of things you should know. Only participating locations will be running the free cone promotion, so you should call your local DQ ahead of time to make sure they’re in on the fun. And if your heart is set on a chocolate cone with sprinkles, you’re in for a disappointment: Only small vanilla cones will be given away on Free Cone Day.
- Hope you join us for a fun Monday edition of GTU this morning.
