What do your kiss prints say about you

A personality test is giving us some insight on what your lipstick shape and kiss shape say about your personality. We had the ladies put on some extra lipstick and kiss some paper to see what their lips say about them.

The first part of this quiz is what shape your lipstick is. The lipstick shape determines your personality type and traits.

Bullet C shape

If your lipstick has a curve to it or a ‘bullet C’ shape as they call it, it means you are creative, loyal, romantic and a dreamer.

You are also very loving, understanding and forgiving.

Rounded shape

If your lipstick shape is rounded, you are organized and tidy

You are social, warm, and a great host.

Pointed shape

If you’re lipstick is a pointed shape you are a shapr shooter

You tell it like it is and you go after exactly what you want

Most likely a type A personality

Flat shape

If your lipstick is flat, you are a rebel

You break the rules

You’re fearless in all areas of your life and you’re ready to dive in and give it your all

The second part to this quiz is your kiss shape. Depending on what shape your lips make when you’re smooching, determines what skills you obtain.

Diamond kisses

Diamond kissers lips are typically pointier on the top and bottom

This means they are good at debating and articulating an argument

Square kisses

Square kissers are lucky people

They find health and happiness in most areas in their life

Triangle kisses

Triangle kissers are helpful by nature

They guide others to succeed by recognizing their strengths

Pucker kisses

Pucker kissers are blessed with first class eloquence

They are confident, reliable, and cultivate talent in themselves and others

We don’t know if your lips are the best way to determine your personality type or not, but we had a lot of fun testing it out. Grab some paper from the printer and test it out yourself. *mwah*