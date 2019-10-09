What do your kiss prints say about you

A personality test is giving us some insight on what your lipstick shape and kiss shape say about your personality. We had the ladies put on some extra lipstick and kiss some paper to see what their lips say about them.
The first part of this quiz is what shape your lipstick is. The lipstick shape determines your personality type and traits.
Bullet C shape
- If your lipstick has a curve to it or a ‘bullet C’ shape as they call it, it means you are creative, loyal, romantic and a dreamer.
- You are also very loving, understanding and forgiving.
Rounded shape
- If your lipstick shape is rounded, you are organized and tidy
- You are social, warm, and a great host.
Pointed shape
- If you’re lipstick is a pointed shape you are a shapr shooter
- You tell it like it is and you go after exactly what you want
- Most likely a type A personality
Flat shape
- If your lipstick is flat, you are a rebel
- You break the rules
- You’re fearless in all areas of your life and you’re ready to dive in and give it your all
The second part to this quiz is your kiss shape. Depending on what shape your lips make when you’re smooching, determines what skills you obtain.
Diamond kisses
- Diamond kissers lips are typically pointier on the top and bottom
- This means they are good at debating and articulating an argument
Square kisses
- Square kissers are lucky people
- They find health and happiness in most areas in their life
Triangle kisses
- Triangle kissers are helpful by nature
- They guide others to succeed by recognizing their strengths
Pucker kisses
- Pucker kissers are blessed with first class eloquence
- They are confident, reliable, and cultivate talent in themselves and others
We don’t know if your lips are the best way to determine your personality type or not, but we had a lot of fun testing it out. Grab some paper from the printer and test it out yourself. *mwah*