What do you get when you combine Krispy Kreme and Twix?

- On GTU this morning – Krispy Kreme loves putting together seasonally-appropriate donuts. It’s kind of their thing if, you know, they had a second thing that wasn’t just making sugar-glazed donuts. With no apparent holiday of interest taking place right now—Margarita Day? Twosday!?—Krispy Kreme will instead opt to make three donuts using Twix for the first time. One of those treats involves cramming an entire Twix bar inside a donut. Starting February 21, you can get all three Twix donuts at Krispy Kreme shops across the country.
- Plus, it’s time to start letting go of the shame of daydreaming and be proud of being scatterbrained. Many parents and teachers are concerned when they see children or teens daydreaming or spacing out. They wrongfully assume that daydreaming is not “productive” and is, therefore, a waste of time. However, periodically letting your mind drift is actually good for you. It allows for creativity, exploration, and rest that the brain doesn’t otherwise engage in. Letting go of the shame of daydreaming is key The importance of occasional attention wandering is something that author Daniel Goleman refers to as “open awareness.” So how do you harness it? Tune in or click here for more: https://www.yourtango.com/experts/dr-sharon-saline/embrace-wandering-mind
- And does drinking a lot of water really give you better skin? Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy. But how much water is enough? And can the right amount do anything to visibly improve the appearance of your skin? Nicea tells if we sipping enough H2O.
- Finally, what is the best thing to eat after a workout? It might just be a banana! “If it is something that you want to eat right away, definitely get something that is perfectly yellow,” clarifies Rebecca Boova, MS, RD, LDN. But, she adds that there’s no harm in choosing a bunch that lean slightly green or slightly brown—it’s all about how you prefer to eat them. Green bananas have a higher starch content. As they turn brown, those starches convert to sugar, Boova explains. So the browner they are, the sweeter they’ll be. No matter how you prefer them, they all pack a nutritional punch. You already know they’re filled with potassium, but there are a dozen (literally!) reasons why cracking that yellow peel is a great idea. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 1.
