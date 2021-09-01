What do the numbers 10, 3, 2 and 1 have to do with better sleep?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are you struggling to fall and stay asleep at night? There is a method that one doctor says will help. Dr. Jess Andrade recently caught the attention of thousands of people after her Instagram reel explaining “sleep hygiene basics” took off online. In the video, Dr. Andrade introduces the “10-3-2-1-0 Method”, a step-by-step guide on how to prepare yourself for a night of optimal sleep throughout the day. Click here for more: https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/10-3-2-1-0-sleep-formula
- Plus, the beauty steps we take each morning can be instrumental in keeping our skin looking youthful and energized. And by that same logic, any skincare mistakes we make in the mornings can be equally detrimental. That means that neglecting the proper beauty practices can cause our skin to prematurely age and show the flaws we all want to get rid of. According to Dr. Michael Somenek, board certified plastic surgeon from Washington, DC, there is one common morning beauty mistake that can cause your skin to age exponentially. “It’s possible to age your face before you have even had your morning cup of coffee,” Dr. Somenek told us. “And the mistake all comes down to whether you wash your face and the method you employ.” It turns out that washing your face in the morning is way more important than any of us thought. Even if you wash your face right before bed, you still have to cleanse again in the morning.
- And Surae brings us the hottest Labor Day deals this morning, what to watch out for before the weekend even begins. And speaking of shopping, Reagan has the Amazon dress that is getting thousands of rave reviews. We’ll show you why it’s so popular and where you can find it!
- And at the end of the show, a story too cute not to share! Tracy Trigg owns a small farm with an adjoining preschool in Newstead, New Zealand. Each morning she personally dresses her traffic patrol officer in a fluorescent vest. The traffic patrol officer is a hen. The hen is named — wait for it — Henry. Henry was named by the students. Since January, the uniformed chicken has encouraged drivers to use extra caution in the parking lot at the rural Newstead Country Preschool, which Trigg started with her family in 1997. Henry struts around the parking area, approaching cars, squawking and greeting students for about 15 minutes before the school day begins at 8 a.m. Motorists drive very carefully near the school, knowing Henry is on patrol. Hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.