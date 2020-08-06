What do the different colors of heart emojis actually mean?

Just like flowers with their different color meanings, the color of the heart emoji you send can convey different messages as well. While there’s no universal translation of what each color heart emoji means, here are some general guidelines and tips as to what exactly that yellow heart means when you send it to your partner (or anyone else, for that matter).

🤍 White Heart 🤍

A newer heart addition, the white heart looks clean, minimal, and, yeah, kinda sterile. At its best, it is a good, bland heart.

Good for: Showing support after the loss of a loved one; captioning ~aesthetic~ photos of decor along with some other monochrome black-and-white emoji palette.

Bad for: Showing support after the loss of a pet (IDK why, but red hearts are universally better for showing pet-related love); talking about white privilege unironically.

🤎 Brown Heart 🤎

This heart emoji should be reserved for Black and brown people. While a non-BIPOC might think sending this heart is a message of solidarity, it’s akin to using digital brownface, or darker skin tone emojis when you’re actually a skin tone 1 person.

Good for: Any use by Black and brown people.

Bad for: Use by a white person to show solidarity with their Black and brown friends. Just do a classic red heart to show support.

♥️ Flat Red Heart ♥️

While it might look similar to the classique red heart, the flat red heart is actually part of the suit of cards collection. The messaging is the same of the classic red heart but shows a bit of rushed use or infrequent heart emoji use or familiarity. No one should go for the flat red heart if they’re using the other colored heart emoji palette.

Good for: Sending the love and good feelings of the original red heart emoji when you can't find it in a pinch.