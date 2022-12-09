- On Good Things Utah this morning – Aside from the World Cup, there’s one event playing out on live TV that has us hooked: The “Good Morning America” drama. It began when “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both married, were photographed holding hands and cozying up. On Monday, they were swiftly sidelined – pulled off the air because their rumored romance had “become an internal and an external distraction.” Our cultural appetite for scandal is nothing new, but there’s something about this particular situation that is eye-catching. The unpredictability of the “GMA3” affair is what makes it “good gossip.” It involves two seemingly wholesome public figures, a multitude of incriminating photos, and victims, or in this case, family members caught in the scandal. “We’re interested in relationships, but more importantly, we’re interested in the failure of relationships – especially when we watch it evolve and unfold on television right before our very eyes,” says Donna Rockwell, clinical psychologist and founder of Already Famous.
- Plus, we are decoding dreams this morning – so what do pregnancy dreams mean when you’re not pregnant? There’s no reason to rush to the drugstore for a pregnancy test, because it turns out, dreams of giving birth when not pregnant are not uncommon. Depending on your current life situation, these real-seeming dreams can kind of freak you out. But these dreams aren’t necessarily your unconscious mind trying to make a real pregnancy known. “Pregnancy dreams can be literal or metaphorical — even men dream of being pregnant,” Delphi Ellis, a dream interpreter, tells Romper. For something that you deal with on a nightly basis for most of your life, dreams never totally lose their sense of otherworldly weirdness. Even if you know that you didn’t just give birth to twins in the back of a movie theater, the feelings that these dreams drag up can be so real. So if you’ve been thrown for a loop by a pregnancy dream recently, check out these seven potential things that dreams of giving birth when not pregnant may mean. You can rest assured that plenty of other people are just as baffled by dreams as you are, and they’ve put a lot of time and effort into understanding these weird nighttime visions.
What do pregnancy dreams mean when you aren’t pregnant?
