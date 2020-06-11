What do older Americans miss most about pre-pandemic life?

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s not a statistic that Utahns wanted to hear. Our state is part of a group of states that are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. We have the latest numbers for you. And what do you miss about life before the pandemic? A new poll of Americans 65 and older say it’s the hugs. That physical contact and just contact period with family members is what the survey says has been the toughest part of the past few months. But here’s some good news for you, Disneyland releases a plan to reopen the California park in July. We have the dates you need to know. And finally, what do men really want? Reagan says it’s all about the curves. We’ll tell you the results of a brand new dating poll.