What colors are in for fall

If you’re looking to improve your style, Kate Nielson has all the fashion tips for this fall. These trends are for anyone but is specially catered for women 40 plus. She even brought three models with her to show off these looks!

She helps everyone by telling us the fall colors for 2021-2022 are olive, royal blue, fire red, leprechaun green, sunshine yellow, pink, and creamy coconut. She says the go-to trends will be sequin, fringe, tailoring, wide legs, and cable knits so expect to see a lot of that this fall. She even emphasized the feminine silhouette is changing to wide-leg pants, puffed sleeves, high-waisted pants, cropped sweaters, and more.

The models and mannequins were seen in these trends:

•Summer favorites can transition into Fall

Karen – white dress and cropped fitted denim jacket

•Embracing a new Silhouette

Kimberly – olive jacket, crop pants, and ankle booties

•Go Bold with Saturated Color

Abbey – leprechaun Green with gold details structured dress

Mannequin #1

•Casual comfort (Duster and Jeans)

Mannequin #2

•Dress it Up (White Suit and Sequin)

You can find her Instagram @mymidlifestylist for more trends!