What assistance is available for filing your taxes during a pandemic

Greg McDonald, state trainer for the volunteer income tax assistance program spoke with Nicea from the ABC4 News backyard to discuss options for filing your taxes in a time when more Americans than ever are trying to save money.

We know that filing your taxes can be confusing and costly, so free tax help is available at more that 70 locations throughout Utah. There is a tax benefit available to working people called the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC.

Trained, IRS-certified volunteers prepare and e-file federal and state tax returns – for free – and ensure taxpayers receive all the tax credits they are entitled too, which included the Earned Income Tax Credit. This service is to help those hard working families making $56,000 or less.

Utah Tax Help is funded through a variety of sources that includes local donations from individuals, nonprofits, local financial institutions, state and federal monies and grants from national free tax preparation partners. Additionally there are amazing partners who help us in a variety of ways by providing free tax preparation sites and volunteers.

Go to Utah Tax Help or call 211 to get free help with filing your taxes and getting your Earned Income Tax Credit.

