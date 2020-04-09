What are you looking forward to after Covid-19?

Reagan, Surae and Brian talked about what they each are looking forward to after we’re allowed to socialize once again. It may seem far off, but they took a moment to reflect on what it will be like. Reagan can’t wait to eat what she wants, possibly a juicy burger at a restaurant. Surae wants to sit at a restaurant patio surrounded by everyone else sitting at tables enjoying conversations and a casual meal. Brian can’t wait to spend one on one time with his new girlfriend.

You might also be looking forward to putting contacts in again. Some experts say you might want to forego that for the time being to prevent cross contamination from your fingers. Experts say stick to eye glasses if you can or use a special peroxide solution.

Speaking of life post covid, the future may not look the same. The hosts said shaking hands will probably not be a thing in the future. Maybe life will be a little simpler too. Such as self-maintenance. At least right now, stars are sharing what they’re doing at home. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus partnered with California’s governor emphasized staying at home. In a funny video, she demonstrates haphazardly putting on makeup without her glam squad. Teri Hatcher showed the hair dye that she’s using these days. Watch for the list of affordable hair dyes you can find on-line.