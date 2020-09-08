What are the biggest Fall Hair Trends for 2020?

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – Fall is just about here and maybe you’re looking to try and new hair color for the latter months of the year.

Salt Lake City hair colorist Gabie Vossler joined GTU on Tuesday to chat about what’s in style.

Vossler recently moved to Utah from Hawaii and is looking forward to an actual winter. She joined the Tallulah East Collective Salon in Draper as a dimensional blonding and balayage color specialist.

Gabie says for fall color it will be lived in, balayage, low maintenance.

For haircuts: more structured styles vs tousled, textured ends/layers that have previously been on trend.

Gabie demonstrated what you’ll need and how to achieve the popular hair colors.

To find out more about Gabie Vossler, find her on instagram: @gabievossler