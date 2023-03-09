- On Good Things Utah this morning – You’re born for connection. But in modern times, you don’t necessarily have to marry in order to live a long, fulfilling life with someone you deeply love. Healthy relationships can be both challenging and rewarding. And like anything in your life that you want to grow, marriage requires planting seeds for growth and nurturing attention.
- Why do people still get married?
- Especially despite the fact that, even with divorce rates declining, so many marriages in the U.S. still end in divorce? In addition to simply being in love and wanting to start a family, there are a variety of reasons people still choose to get married despite the risks, including reasons related to emotional and psychological well-being, health benefits, financial benefits, and sex.
- Here are the reasons why people get married that may or may not be right for you:
- Emotional and psychological benefits
- In the 2004 movie “Shall We Dance,” despite the fact that she believes her husband may be having an affair, Susan Sarandon’s character offers the following reason she believes people get married. “Because we need a witness to our lives. There’s a billion people on the planet, I mean, what does any one life really mean? But in a marriage, you’re promising to care about everything. The good things, the bad things, the terrible things, the mundane things, all of it, all the time, every day. You’re saying, ‘Your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will be your witness.'” According to a Pew Research survey, love and companionship are still the two biggest reasons why people get married today, while the act of making a formal commitment comes in third. There is something incredibly healing about feeling seen and knowing that your life matters to someone else. This feeling is possible in any marriage, and if the feeling of being seen has decreased in your marriage, with intention and commitment, it can be re-created.
- Health benefits
- No, this isn’t about being on each other’s insurance policies, although that can definitely be a plus (see financial benefits below). Research consistently indicates that marriage positively impacts your health. Married people tend to live longer, are less likely to have a heart attack or stroke, survive major surgery more often, and are less likely to experience major episodes of depression. Although it certainly can be stressful when you are struggling in your marriage, the long-term health benefits may well outweigh the challenges. Although it certainly can be stressful when you are struggling in your marriage, the long-term health benefits may well outweigh the challenges. If you would like to read the entire article click here: https://www.yourtango.com/love/why-do-people-still-get-married-reasons We hope you tune in with us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
by: Nicea DeGering
