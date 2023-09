Lincoln Sutton C.O.O. of Sylvie Health talks the importance of overall hormone health, symptoms of hormone imbalance, and how Sylvie solves that problem. With a simple saliva test you mail in, results are ready in only 5-7 days.

What happens if you find out certain levels are low? Lincoln says things can be easily remedied with supplements, and hormone cream.

Try for yourself! Get 20% off with code GTU Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: sylvie.health www.sylvie.health