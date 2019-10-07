What a scrunchie on the wrist really means

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us today for Pet of the Week with an adorable friend. This week, she had Coco the cute chocolate lab mix who is very cuddly. Coco has lived with kids and is good with other animals as well. Temma tells us Coco loves to put her chin on people and cuddle with them.

To adopt Coco, visit Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City.