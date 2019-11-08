We’ve got you covered with weekend ideas!

Trivia Night: Harvest takes place at The Leonardo museum at Library Square on Friday, 11/8 at 7 pm. Each trivia features six rounds of science, pop culture, current events, art history and a mystery subject. Questions are written by Salt Lake City Public Library staff. This is a free event. Each trivia night at The Leonardo is on the second Friday of every month. Come solo or bring your own team of up to six people and be prepared to challenge your opponents! Be ready to laugh and think a little outside of the box. Prizes for the winners. theleonardo.org/trivia-night

Create a terrarium workshop takes place at Bad Dog Arts in Salt Lake City. Friday 11/8 from 7 pm – 9 pm. A terrarium can be a beautiful addition to a home. Start by creating your own miniature props like mushrooms, little house, tiny bridge, or animals, to enhance your mini succulent terrarium garden. Everything you need such as soil, rocks, moss, plants, and container are provided. Come prepared to have fun creating! Cost is only $40 baddogarts.org/fall-adult-studio-2019.html

Donut Dash at Memory Grove Park is Saturday 11/9 from 8 am – 11 am. If you like to run, love donuts, and want to support making your community a better place, then this is for you! A unique biathlon, costumes of all types are encouraged. Proceeds from the Donut Dash go to support the work of Preservation Utah, a statewide non-profit organization working to preserve, protect, and promote. Combined with Memory Grove Discovery Day’s FREE activities for kids, it’s an event that the whole family can enjoy. preservationutah.org/experience/attend-an-event/item/974-donut-dash

Planet Palooza will take place at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday 11/9 from 10 am -2 pm. Activities will be exciting and educational as you learn about the intricacies of the solar system and how planets came to exist. Planet expert Dr. Jani Radebaugh, a current professor at BYU, will share her knowledge of the latest discoveries in space. The fun will be out of this world! thanksgivingpoint.org/experience/museum-of-ancient-life/

It’s American Preparatory Academy’s fourth annual holiday boutique fundraiser. Friday 11/8 from 2 pm – 8 pm, and again on Saturday 11/9 from 9 am – 2 pm. There will be food trucks, a bake sale, activities for the kids, letters to Santa, musical performances, dance performances, and more! Spider-man, Elsa, and Anna will be making an appearance on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm to take pictures with kids of all ages. A professional photographer will take photos for $10 for a single print, and an extra $2 for the downloadable file. Get your family photo for just $15, a single photo will be mailed to you. facebook.com/events/630288394044115/

The Viva La Diva Show at Metro Music Hall happens Saturday 11/9 at 8 pm, and Sunday11/10 at 2 pm. See your favorite DIVAS come to life before your eyes in this fabulous celebrity and female impersonation show, full of all your favorite music from pop, country, showtunes and more! See Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Cher, and Lady Gaga, to name a few. metromusichall.com/e/the-viva-la-diva-show–74360673777/