Wetzel’s Pretzels has arrived in Utah!

Ethan Cisneros came to our set today to introduce us to his food truck that combines two happy brands: Thirst drinks and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

This food truck is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. They are the only place in Utah to offer Wetzel’s Pretzels products. This includes original pretzels, Wetzel Bitz, Pepperoni Twist pretzel, and frozen lemonade. On top of all of that, they offer Thirst drinks.

Wetzel’s Pretzels powered by Thirst food truck is available to cater at any of your upcoming events. They plan on opening drive-thru locations soon.

To find out more, follow them on IG and FB.