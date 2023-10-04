SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — All together now, let’s come together to support our state’s LGBTQ community. Mindy Gledhill and Stacey Harkey joined us on the show to share about an event that hopes to do just that.

Equality Utah is Utah’s premiere LGBTQ advocacy organization. They work on Capitol Hill to ensure legal protections for LGBTQ Utahns. Set to take place at the Eccles Theater on Oct. 14th is the Allies Gala. The event brings everyone together, across the social and political spectrum. This year they will be featuring the ground-breaking Grammy Winning artists, The Indigo Girls. Other guests include Oscar winning filmmaker, Dustin Lance Black, Olympic Gold Medalist, Tom Daley, Utah born Broadway star Claybourne Elder, and Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees.

The dress theme is Western Americana Eleganza. This event is for allies to come together, despite our differences, and celebrate shared humanity. Grab your tickets at EqualityUtah.org