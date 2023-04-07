WEST VALLEY, UT (Good Things Utah) – “Into the Woods” is hitting the stage at West Valley Arts, and John Sweeney, the director and producer of the show, joined us to tell us more about the production.

Over 400 people auditioned for the show, and only 16 were picked to star in it, however John said that it was great to see so many people interested in the production. Dan Radford, a puppeteer who auditioned for the show and landed the part of the cow, said that the audition process was fun and that the soul is what matters when it comes to puppeteering.

In Once Upon a Time, we are first introduced to a number of magical characters who seem selfish, but in Act 2 the characters have to work together. It’s been a lot of hard work for the cast, but John is in awe at their talent.

The show runs from April 13th until May 6 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, with a 3pm matinee show on Saturdays. You can find more information and buy tickets at www.wvcarts.org, or you can visit their Instagram at @wvcarts.