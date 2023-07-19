SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- This week’s Wednesdyas with West Tenth features Cori Behrends, a certified health advisor and founder of Cori B Health. Behrends aims to focus on Women’s Wellness and guide them through their individual journeys.

Using DNA Hair Follicle Scanning, Behrends is able to offer solutions and get them to the nutritional, environmental and emotional root cause of their symptoms. She promotes healthy behaviors, identification of healthy habits and teaches basic principles of physical, emotional and spiritual health. From her own painful past experiences, Behrends created this program designed to heal your body in all ways, shapes and forms.

You can find her services on West Tenths website or app by searching Cori B Health. All services on West Tenth are currently 20%, mention GTU.