West of Breakfast has Pajamas for any personality

Sarah Kate and Anna Connolly couldn’t have timed the launch of their new company, West of Breakfast, any more perfectly! It’s a new pajama company founded by the sisters who designed pajamas that are designed to be dressed up or down, so you can wear them to dinner at a restaurant or lounging around the house. Especially in quarantine, these are a must have!

When the two started working on this collection in 2019, they had no idea how relevant pajamas would become in 2020. The name “West of Breakfast” is indicative of the idea that these pajamas can be worn long after breakfast, and is a nod to their western Utah roots. West of Breakfast is a local business with New York ties. Sarah and Anna both grew up in Salt Lake, and Anna still lives here and manages the WB warehouse in South SLC. Sarah moved to New York two and a half years ago, but still visits Utah frequently.

They truly have the best of both worlds with Sarah’s involvement in the fashion and design scene in New York City, and their strong Utah community and family. Sarah was recently a finalist on the tv show Stylish with Jenna Lyons on HBO Max! Her final project was even an elevated pajama party, inspired by West of Breakfast and time spent in quarantine.

Sarah and Anna have designed 6 unique pajama sets with distinct personalities and names: The Classic One, The Clever One, The Flirty One, The Fun One, The Wild One, and The Lovely One. They believe that everyone exhibits each of these traits some of the time, and it is so fun seeing which of these traits people identify with as they select their set. They even made a quiz to help you choose!

West of Breakfast pajama sets are available for purchase online: westofbreakfast.com follow along on IG: @westofbreakfast