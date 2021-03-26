We’re out and about around the state for weekend events

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events throughout the state to get you out and about! Check it out.

The Cottontail Scramble at the Tonaquint Nature Center in Saint George UT will be held Monday, March 29th. Peter Cottontail is coming! The hunt is open for kids ages 2-8 years old. Kids can start check-in and pick-up their bag and craft at 5:15 pm. Peter will be at the park starting at 5:15 pm to take pictures, and the Hunt will begin at 6 pm sharp! The first 75 children registered will receive an Easter Egg decorating kit! The kits will be given out at the events Registration fee is $35

Tonaquint Nature Center 1851 South Dixie Drive, Saint George, UT 84770 https://www.sgcity.org/sportsandrecreation/allartsandrecreation/cottontailscramble



The Planemaker is happening at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. Lucas Lightbrow, a boy who loves airplanes and the color yellow and dreams of flying through the air, grows old before he meets a strange small boy who makes his dream come true. Marvin Payne is performing this magical one-man show now through tomorrow. Immerse yourself in a story told with songs about a man who rediscovers his dreams. Face coverings required, physical distanced seating enforced. Tickets online or at (801) 852-7007425 Mar 26, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 08:45 pm (Fri) Mar 27, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 08:45 pm (Sat) Covey Center for the Arts West Center Street, Provo https://www.provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts





Exhibit of Second Annual Women: The Creative Edge at the Eccles Community Art Center in Ogden. A juried exhibit of works created by the resident women artists of Utah, a creative edge. The Eccles Art Center in Ogden, will display juried works that have been accepted for the Second Annual Women: The Creative Edge Competition during March 2021. Exhibit continues through March 27, 2021. State Covid Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required in the art center’s galleries.

Mar 26, 2021 at 10:00 am – 04:00 pm (Fri) Mar 27, 2021 at 09:00 am – 03:00 pm (Sat) Eccles Community Art Center 2580 Jefferson Avenue, Ogden, UT https://ogden4arts.org/



Alta Snowshoe Tour Cottonwood Canyons Foundation at Alta Ski Area. The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation is proud to partner with Alta to offer guided snowshoe tours through Alta’s famous powder! Tours highlight the natural history of Little Cottonwood Canyon and the unique human history of Alta. To participate in this tour, you are required to wear multi-layer face covering over your nose and mouth. You must also maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and those from a different household. Tour sizes are limited to allow for proper social distancing at all times. $10.

East State Highway 210/Little Cottonwood Canyon, Alta https://cottonwoodcanyons.org/

https://www.nowplayingutah.com/event/alta-snowshoe-tour-2/

Odyssey Leaps at a Chance to Dance! And brings back the critically acclaimed productions Romeo + Juliet – One Funky Tale & Chicago Nights! Odyssey Dance Theatre has spent the last two months in rehearsal – not knowing if any Salt Lake Facility would even be open for performances they were planning in March 2021! And on February 23rd Odyssey was informed that their normal spring season venue, Kingsbury Hall, will remain closed indefinitely – and so it looked like the whole season would have to be cancelled! Several anxious days followed – until on February 26th it was announced that all the large Salt Lake County Arts facilities would be opened for masked and social distanced audiences starting on March 25th! “I jumped on this announcement and found that the Capitol Theatre had yet to be booked on that fateful first weekend – so I booked it!!” says Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager. “We are just so grateful the dancers will have a chance to actually perform and show off their talents they have been working on the last few months! We were ready when the opportunity arose and we Leapt at the Chance to Dance!” Odyssey, now in its 26th year, will be presenting the acclaimed productions Romeo+Juliet – One Funky Tale and Chicago Nights–back by popular demand for performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, March 25 to 27, 2021. March 25, 2021 – 7:30 pm & March 27, 2021 – 12 noon Chicago Nights – a full-length work, directed and produced by Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager, tells the story of Chicago in the 1920’s, when the specter of Prohibition gave rise to Speakeasies, Jazz and Gangsters. Men and women who brought corruption, racketeering, vice and murder to the headlines of the day. Al Capone meets Roxie Hart! And it all leads up to the most infamous mobster event of all – The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre! Now in its third year, Chicago Nights is a unique show with an intoxicating variety of dance styles, techniques, passions and emotions! A collection of works by some of the most cutting-edge choreographers of the day, from ballet to contemporary, jazz to tap, ballroom to hip-hop, this amazing group of dancers will display not only their technical expertise and amazing versatility, but they will share these amazing stories of the 1920’s Chicago through the tapestry of dance styles available today. www.odysseydance.com

Recess at The Rock at O.P.Rockwell and Fox School of Wine at The Rockwell Listening Room in Park City. Talking about easily transported wines for around the campfire! A fun-filled guided wine tasting on Main Street. Executive Sommelier and Fox School of Wine Headmistress, Kirsten Fox, and her Wine Professors will present a well-paced tasting of five, approachable, hidden gem wines that you may have overlooked in the aisles at your local liquor store. After you check in, select your recess game like Hangman, Bananagrams, Connect4, etc., and you will hang with your group. You’ll receive 1.5 oz. of each wine, stories and history about the winery, grapes, and region, food pairing ideas… plus time for playful competitions—don’t we all deserve a little recess these days? Reserve your table for the Friday! There are only 28 seats available for this event. Enhance your experience: Add a Charcuterie tray – regular (for 2-3 ppl) or large (for 4-6 ppl) – made by Park City Desserts & Coffee (scroll to the bottom of the list of options on their page): https://park-city-desserts.square.site/ They’ll deliver your tray to your table after you’ve been seated for the wine class. Add tickets for the OP Rockwell live show after class: Find the show listed right after your Recess date at shows.oprockwell.com. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and Recess at The Rock begins promptly at 6 p.m.! Precautions we are taking to ensure everyone’s safety: This is a COVID-conscious gathering reserved for 28 people in a room that usually seats four times that. Your party will be seated a minimum of six feet away from other groups in The Rockwell Listening Room, on the main floor of The Rock Building at 268 Main Street, which features a brand-new, air-purification feature. Tables are sanitized, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the room. Guests are required to wear their masks until seated at their tables and actively eating and drinking. We follow all Summit County COVID-19 guidelines. Mar 26, 2021 at 06:00 pm – 07:15 pm (Fri) The Rockwell Listening Room 268 Main Street, Park City, UT https://www.oprockwell.com/

Kelly Brooks: Starting Stop Motion: Animating Sanpete at Granary Arts in Ephraim UT. Granary Arts invites you to participate in, “Starting Stop Motion: Animating Sanpete”, a collaborative community art project featuring the creative work of Snow College time-based media students, Ephraim Elementary School 5th graders, the community, and Granary Arts participants. Over three weeks, animators of all ages and abilities to created original stop motion animations that respond to and explore the theme of the Sanpete Region. This could include, but is not limited to community, ecology, geography, history, and culture. The animations will be screened outside on Granary’s north exterior wall on Friday, March 26, 2021 / 7:30 – 8:30pm. They recommend using the Stop Motion Studio app (a free download on your device) for user-friendly animating. Find the app here, https://www.cateater.com/ Granary Arts 86 Main Street, Ephraim https://www.granaryarts.org/

2021 Vernal Utah Storytelling Festival presented by Uintah Schools Foundation and Uintah School District, and it’s virtual! Fall in love with story all over again. A small town storytelling festival with a big dream to spread the love of story, literature, and community. Tonight is the final day in two full days of story magic for young and old – and everyone in between – in the heart of Utah’s Dinosaurland! March 26th $10 per household. Each night is different and worth seeing! All proceeds go to Uintah Schools Foundation. This is a vital institution to our local education system and our students. Mar 26, 2021 at 07:00 pm (Fri)

http://www.vernalutahstorytelling.com/

Little Hollywood Shootout Starts at High Noon on today in Kanab. The Kanab area has been a favorite destination for filmmakers since the 1920’s. Building on this great filmmaking tradition, the annual “Little Hollywood Shootout,” which kicks off at the historic Parry Lodge. The “shootout” is a quick-turnaround film competition offering prospective filmmakers the challenge of producing a short film with Kanab area locations as the backdrop. The competition started on Wednesday, where film production requirements including locations and a theme were revealed to participants. Competitors then had 49.5 hours to write, direct, edit, and complete a five-minute film. Film submissions are due at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 in an online format. The shootout films will then be premiered at a community screening and awards ceremony in the evening on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Kanab Center. Prospective filmmakers of all ages from beginners to veterans are invited to take part in the challenge. Primary filming locations are required to take place in Kane County but editing and post-production can take place at the participants desired location. Two divisions are available for participants with one category intended for novice filmmakers of all ages looking to gain experience and the other division is geared for competitors who have more experience in film production. Kanab Center 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT https://visitsouthernutah.com/events/little-hollywood-shootout/