We’ve been up to a little dating experiment over here at GTU, putting our executive producer Jill Hodson in the hot seat! She’s dipping her toe in the the dating pool, and doing it with the help of The Dating Counselor, Loni Harmon.

Jill agreed to learn Loni’s method, and put it to practice! Jill also has the help of our GTU hosts swiping both with and for her on dating apps.

Loni and Jill met in person to asses Jill’s dating style (feels anxious, acts avoidant) and give her the tools to help her on her first date. Wanting to give Jill a full glow-up experience, Loni’s friend and make-up artist, Melissa Payne did a beautiful date night look for her, and professional photographer Rochelle Ashley Photography did a mini photo session after. New stunning pictures for Jill’s dating profiles!

We will be continuing the experiment during the winter months, aka cuffing season, and report back on the progress!

