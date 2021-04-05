We’re chatting with stars of new series, “Home Economics”!

We chatted with stars Topher Grace and Karla Souza about their new series, “Home Economics” that airs Wednesday night, right here on ABC. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton and stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina and Sasheer Zamata as Denise.

Topher and Karla play a married couple in the series about sibling dynamics, and while they’d never worked together prior, they hit it off instantly, bonding over parenthood. Both have young children, close in age. We can tell it’s going to be a hit by their fun chemistry and banter, and Topher has us laughing over the cast and crew’s “tracksuit Thursday’s”!

Acclaimed actor Topher Grace first caught the attention of audiences as one of the stars of the iconic television series “That ’70s Show” before making his mark on thebig screen in numerous films. He most recently starred in Jon Stewart’s second directorial feature, the political comedy “Irresistible,” opposite Steve Carrell and Chris Cooper.In early 2019, Grace was nominated for a SAG Award with his cast for his portrayal of David Duke in Spike Lee’s award-winning “BlacKkKlansman,” opposite John David Washington and Adam Driver. “BlacKkKlansman” chronicled the true story of an African American detective in Colorado who successfully infiltrated the KKK. Grace also appeared in David Robert Mitchell’s neo-noir “Under the Silver Lake” in 2019 opposite Andrew Garfield. Both films premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Born in Mexico City, Mexico Karla Souza is perhaps best known for co-starring opposite Viola Davis in ABC’s hit international drama “How to Get Away with Murder,” which recently completed its six-season run. She was most recently seen starring as Rosario for Amazon Prime’s Spanish language drama “El Presidente.” The series, created and written by Academy Award® winner Armando Bo (“Birdman”), tells a story of the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal. She also appeared in the feature “The Sleepover” for Netflix and starred in “Everybody Loves Somebody,” which was written and directed by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta.