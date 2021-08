It’s National Waffle Day, so how could we not celebrate with the most delicious waffles? Zach Taylor, owner of Waffled, came by our studio to feed us some of his favorites from his Station Park spot!

He showed us his famous La Belgique Waffle and Cinnamon Bun Waffle. Not only does Waffled make sweet waffles, but they also make savory. Their unique and authentic product also offers gluten-free options.

For more information about Waffled, visit their IG and website.