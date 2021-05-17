We’re becoming chocolatiers with a factory letting you make your own

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Foster Lanenga, from Just Add Chocolate, came by to help us become chocolatiers!

Foster started dusking chocolate in 2001 with a partner in Orlando Named Farris. Together they started Farris and Foster’s Famously Fun Chocolate Factory. He had been working as a chocolatier for many years for another company and wanted to start his own company. Foster had business experience in starting several companies and so together they made a nice team. He was in the Air Force Reserves and was called for duty almost immediately after opening. Foster had to learn chocolate fast to keep their investment going. After he took a crash course, he wondered if anyone else would like to do a very quick workshop making chocolate. They started the classes and it was an immediate hit.

Just Add Chocolate Started in Lehi Feb. 2018, Provo 2020

Everybody loves chocolate! Just Add Chocolate uses about 1 ton a month. They do date nights, Girls night out, Birthday parties, team buildings

Watch the segment to see all the tasty chocolate made!

Find Just Add Chocolate online, IG and FB.