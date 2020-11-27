Well-Known Classics: A Look back at nostalgic holiday movies

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) – If you’re doing your Black Friday shopping online this year to stay away from the stores, perhaps you’d want to some entertainment to go along with your virtual shopping experience.

Our Movie Reviewer Patrick Beatty of Patrick Beatty reviews joined us with some great holiday classic films.

Today we discussed Jingle all the Way from 1996 starring Sinbad, Arnold Schwarzegger and Jake Lloyd, you can check this flick out on your favorite streaming platforms.

We also looked back at Christmas Vacation from 1989, this is a favorite for a lot of people. You can found this gem on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Vudu.

And maybe you want something a little more modern, how about 2017’s Bad Mom Christmas. It stars Christina Applegate, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. It’s a raunchy holiday movie, definitely not suited for anyone under age as it’s Rated R. It’s available on Amazon prime, YouTube and Vudu.

