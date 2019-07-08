Welcoming Utah’s newest quadruplets

Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital welcomed new quadruplets last month! Dr. Mark Sheffield, Neonatologist, along with Heather and Steve Staley joined us on the show to talk about this milestone.

Intermountain Healthcare’s McKay-Dee Hospital Labor and Delivery department has seen a lot of multiple births this year. So far in 2019, the Ogden hospital has been part of many new beginnings that came in multiples. Since January there have been over 63 multiple births, including quadruplets, triplets, and twins, at the hospital.

The newest multiples are Heather and Steve’s beautiful set of quads. Tara, McCall, Cole, and Parker were born on June 7th, 2019. They are currently in the neonatal intensive care unit at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital and progressing well. It’s anticipated that the entire Staley family will be arriving home within the next few weeks.

Teams of caregivers from Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital spent months preparing for the arrival of the infants as the deliveries took a collaboration of 26 caregivers as part of the delivery. The team consisted of neonatologists, delivery nurses, respiratory therapists, NICU nurses, and more. A plan was drawn to ensure that the deliveries of each baby went as smoothly as possible.

At 31 weeks into her pregnancy, Heather was ready for the delivery on June 7th. Caregivers were mobilized within the surgical room and adjoining neonatal rooms awaiting each baby. One by one, as they were born, the babies were given immediate attention in a coordinated manner. The labor process went smoothly and now the infants are resting comfortably in the NICU getting ready for the departure home.

Heather and Steve are so excited to welcome their four miracle babies into their family and enjoy their sweet spirits. They are incredibly grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who effectively and efficiently delivered their babies. They are also grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers throughout this milestone in their family.

Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital strives to take care of the community in times of joy and in need! For more information go to their website.

