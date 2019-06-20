Welcoming summer with Thai Summer Rolls

The official first day of summer is Friday! What better way to welcome it than by making Summer Rolls with Thai Peanut Sauce?
Shauna Evans joined us in the kitchen to cook up these delectable wraps. They are simple to prepare and offer a diverse blend of flavors and textures. It is the perfect appetizer for ladies’ luncheons or Summer outdoor gatherings. The Thai Peanut Sauce is deliciously sweet, savory, and adds the ideal touch to this dish.
Summer Rolls with Thai Peanut Sauce
Wraps:
- 8 rice papers 16 pre-cooked shrimp, tails removed
- 1 cup spinach leaves, washed and dried
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup Chinese thread noodles, cooked according to package directions
- Pour 1 cup water in a pie tin or shallow bowl.
- Soak each rice paper one at a time until soft–about 5 seconds.
- In center of each softened rice paper, place 2 shrimp, 2 spinach leaves, 1/8 cup each bean sprouts, carrots and noodles.
- Fold all four sides in like an envelope.
- Cut rolls in half and serve with Thai Peanut Sauce. (Recipe follows)
Thai Peanut Sauce:
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 tsp. soy sauce
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
- 2 Tbls. rice vinegar
- 2 Tbls. lime juice
- 2 Tbls. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. chili sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Put all ingredients in a blender.
- Pulse until smooth.
- Serve with Summer Rolls.
Serves 8
Rolls 1 per serving: 50 calories
Thai Sauce 1 tablespoon per serving: 75 calories
For more recipes from Shauna follow her on Instagram @figsandartichokes.