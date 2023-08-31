Samira Harnish is the incredible founder & executive director of Women of the World. An organization that began 13 years ago and started in a car as an office, Samira now tells us she has outgrown her most recent office space with her wonderful staff and busy business!

The open house Welcoming Refugee week happens on Sep 12th, with Welcoming Week starting September 8th through the 17th.

“This Welcoming Week”, Samira tells us, “we declare that Belonging Begins With US and that every one of us has the power to help others, regardless of their background, to be seen, embraced, welcomed, and included in our communities.”

The Open House on 9/12 takes place from 3-7 pm a: 415E 3900S in SLC, UT.

womenofworld.org