‘Welcome To The Party’ with Nathan Osmond

‘Welcome To The Party!’ Nathan Osmond performed his latest song for us and talked about his weekly podcast, ‘Achieving Awesomeness Now.’

Most people know him as Nathan Osmond ‘the entertainer,’ ‘the country singer,” but he would like them to know another side, an entrepreneur and CEO of Ntune Productions that hold’s the slogan, ‘Inspire The Mind & Lift The Soul.’

Don’t miss Nathan Osmond live in concert at the SCERA in Orem, Utah, March 2 at 9:00pm. Learn more and keep up with Nathan at NathanOsmond.com.