Weirdest pregnancy cravings

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Deena is pregnant, so naturally there’s been a lot of talk about cravings among the women in our studio! We decided to turn our conversation into a segment. What did our hosts crave? With her first pregnancy, Deena was all about the chocolate milk and apples. With this pregnancy, what sounds good has come in phases like mashed potatoes, soup, and veggie subway sandwiches!

Surae couldn’t get enough sushi, dumplings, and Indian food. Root beer and chicken nuggets round out the list. We think this list sounds tasty at any given time!

For Regan it was beer, while Nicea and Ali both say no real cravings as much as food aversions. Both couldn’t stand the thought of diet coke, something that is normally an Ali favorite.

We think our executive producer Marchelle takes the cake when it comes to weird cravings, however. Would you believe her go-to was Nature Valley granola bars drizzled with Taco Time hot sauce? And that’s not all, dill pickles with Hershey’s syrup drizzled on top was another favorite.