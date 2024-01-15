Mikey Goldman, Quiet Mind CEO introduces us to the first ever weighted pillow that relieves both stress and insomnia.

Goldman knew there must be a better sleep aid, and built his prototype. His invention became such a hit, GoPro founder Nick Woodman became the first investor! Quiet Mind encourages its users to give the pillow a good hug, since hugging releases oxytocin.

Each pillow is made with high-density memory foam, recycled glass, and ultra-plush polyester fiber, and is washing machine-safe.

Dr. Jennifer Guttman, a Long Island-based clinical psychologist and author of Beyond Happiness: The 6 Secrets of Lifetime Satisfaction, is a proud weighted pillow proponent. She joined Quiet Mind’s medical advisory board after observing firsthand how the novel product has improved the lives of many patients.

