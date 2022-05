Memorial Day weekend brings on warmer weather and the unofficial start of summer. This also is the time people start to turn on their sprinklers. Here in the Beehive State, we are known for our dry climate which can prompt people to blast water during the peak of summer and late spring. One of the biggest things we can do in order to conserve water is to follow the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide. 60% of water use in the home comes from outdoor irrigation.