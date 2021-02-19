Weekend Workouts: How to bring the excitement back into your fitness routine

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s been a long week filled with crazy weather, work, school and caring for your kiddos. Maybe you need to relieve some of the stress, Shayli Campbell of Shayfit in Southern Utah joined us in studio Friday with some helpful tips to making that workout fun again.

Shayli says “Staying active, working out shouldn’t be something you do cause you hate your body, it should be something you do because you love the way it makes you feel all around. For me working out helps me be a better mother, relieve stress, and feel happier in my everyday life. It’s a lifestyle! Everyone deserves to feel good.”

Shayli Campbell was a cheerleader at BYU then got a degree in exercise and wellness. She and her husband now own a gym in St. George.

Take a peek at some of her tips then go follow Shayfit on all social media platforms as well as shayfit.com