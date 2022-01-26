Weekend ski event happening in beautiful Park City

Take a day off to hit the slopes and celebrate the 18th annual Red, White, and Snow event! Carey Cusmino, Director of Development from the National Ability Center, joins the show to talk about all the fun activities that will be held at the event.

The event is March 3rd- 5th at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City. This is a three-day celebration to benefit the National Ability Center. This event offers donors, sponsors, and guests a unique opportunity to blend Park City’s passions through a menu of weekend events, including; wine tastings, private vintner dinners, ski days at three resorts, live and silent auctions, and black-tie gala dinner.

The main events include:

Thursday, March 3: Uncorked – An intimate gathering with live music and food.

Friday, March 4: Wine on the Mountain – An exclusive slope-side tasting and lunch après ski party at the St. Regis Deer Valley.

Friday, March 4: Vintner Dinners – Guests will experience specialty dishes paired with wine in a private setting.

Saturday, March 5: Gala Dinner and Auction – A delectable dinner, wine, auction, music, and more.

This year’s honorary partners are 2022 Honorary Chairperson: Chuck Heath (A former president of the board of the NAC). 2022 Honorary Vintner: Venge Vineyards (Kirk Venge). 2022 Honorary Chef: Clement Gelas of Courchevel Bistro and Talisker Club.

All proceeds benefit the National Ability Center, a non-profit organization located in Park City, Utah with a mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs.

Tickets go up in price on February 1st so make sure to buy yours soon!

To purchase tickets for all events, visit redwhiteandsnow.org. Interested attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve a spot before tickets sell out. For more information on Red, White & Snow, visit redwhiteandsnow.org.