Weekend ideas, from escape rooms to…goats?

Make it with Marco: pumpkin risotto. This is a virtual cooking class with a chef from Italian restaurant Veneto. This happens Sunday, January 17th at 6:30 pm. Cook alongside Marco from the comfort of your own kitchen via zoom, and learn his secrets for preparing a perfectly cooked risotto. Your 2-portion Veneto to-go package includes all of the necessary ingredients to prepare the dish Pumpkin Risotto. Spend the night in, and reserve your make it with Marco risotto package, for $60 for two portions. Make it a complete meal by adding complimentary dishes from the Veneto to-go menu. You can also reserve your spot for the full 2021 Make It With Marco series, which is six virtual cooking classes for $300. 801-359-0708 info@venetoslc.com



Joan Baez, Mischief Makers 2 virtual presented by Red Butte Garden is streaming on demand right now through February 14th. It’s an intimate evening with the Artist in celebration of her 80th Birthday. Mischief Makers 2 is the second solo show by iconic folksinger, activist and artist Joan Baez showcasing her portraits of people making the world a better place. The follow up to Baez’s sold out solo show, her debut as a visual artist, Mischief Makers 2 features a new cast of luminaries and activists in a range of fields. The new show also features portraits of singer-songwriter Patti Smith, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, filmmaker Michael Moore, former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, Joan also includes a self-portrait. Audiences from around the world can take part in the celebration of the art and life of Joan Baez by purchasing a ticket (a three dollar service charge will be applied) and joining the livestream event. The archived stream is available on-demand until February 14th. https://www.redbuttegarden.org/keeping-the-music-alive/



Couple salsa dance instruction at The Rockwell Listening Room in Park City happens Wednesday, January 20th at 7 pm. Grab your partner for some social (distanced) dance lessons! Taught by instructor who Autumn Bear who studied all Latin and Smooth ballroom dances, and specializes in social dances such as West Coast Swing and Salsa. Autumn worked as a professional partner dancer for a decade in New York City and was lucky enough to travel the world to teach dance. This is a 21-and-up event with extremely limited admittance. The one-hour class is capped off with 30 extra minutes of optional free-dance time. Due to COVID, this is a partnered event only; you must sign up as a couple. Each couple will be assigned a delineated space from which to receive instruction and practice their moves a safe distance from others. Masks are mandatory. The Rockwell Listening Room is located at 268 Main Street, Park City http://shows.oprockwell.com



Exhibit 2021 A new generation, and invitational exhibit. Eccles Community Art Center in Ogden UT. Works exhibited are by some of Northern Utah’s Younger Artists. Featured in the Carriage House are the accepted works from the Petite Impressions Competition. State Covid Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required in the art center’s galleries. Covid gallery hours are weekdays 10 to 4 and Saturday 9 to 3. The exhibits continues through January 30, 2021.Eccles Community Art Center

Eccles Community Art Center
2580 Jefferson Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

A Who’s holiday escape room happens tonight at 10 pm at A Great Escape in West Jordan. Don’t let the Grinch get away. Enjoy a kid-friendly escape adventure this holiday season. You and your team have just 20 minutes to save the day by successfully completing the puzzles, riddles and other obstacles to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas. A more challenging version is available upon request. Start your Escape Room adventure at Gardner Village by reserving your times here. Opens November 22, 2020 and runs through February 2021. 1100 W 7800 S West Jordan 801-566-3798



The downtown farmers market is having their Winter Farms Market at The Gateway. It was previously held at the Rio Grande Depot was damaged in the March 2020 earthquake and is still being repaired. Now they’re in their new home, and operate weekly from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm through April 17, 2021. The market will be an indoor, food focused market, and will feature many of the Winter Market vendors you have come to expect. Masks and social distancing will be required.

WINTER MARKET at The Gateway: 12 S Rio Grande Street
Saturdays from 10 am – 2 pm, November 14 – April 17

Coming up on Tuesday, January 19th is Goga, where goats and yoga meet! Join them every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at The Gateway for a unique one-hour experience of yoga with goats presented by the Goga guys. First 40 minutes of yoga and 20 minutes of free time to pose with the goats and take pictures. Mats will be placed 6ft. apart. Staff will be wearing face coverings. Hand Sanitizer will be available. Please arrive early to be checked in. Yoga mats are not provided so please bring your own. Participants age 10 or under are free! Utahgogaguys.com 400 W 200 S SLC



Ladies concealed carry class at Sportsman’s Warehouse is on Monday, January 18th. Certifications Obtained Through This Course Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) Utah Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP). This class designed especially for women, and has the benefit of free class tuition for only this special class date. Seating is strictly limited, one ticket registration per individual, each individual must register separately in their own name with their own email address.Online ticket registration will be offered on a first come / first serve basis. Pre-registered students only. This highly rated, fun, informative concealed carry class and gun law seminar. 165 W 7200 S, Midvale

4 PM MST – 8 PM MST

https://mylegalheat.com/classes/in-person/ladies-concealed-carry-class-at-sportsmans-warehouse-midvale-ut/