Weekend hot spots for the whole family

1.) Disney Concert at Deer Valley: Kicking off the weekend of local events, who doesn’t love Disney? Disney in Concert at Deer Valley. Outdoor concert tonight featuring music from Coco, Frozen, Moana, Aladdin, and more. The venue opens at 5:30 with the show starting at 7:30. You can bring in food and drinks and have a picnic on the lawn, or do reserved seating. Prices will vary from $15 – $80. Kids 3 and under are free. There are also concessions available to purchase at usuo.org

2.) The Paint Mixer: It’s date night and The Paint Mixer in Park City has you covered. When? 7 pm. What? The theme is Spiral Jetty. Ages 21 + all about trying something new and creating something special. Step by step instructions and all materials will be provided. The event will also serve wine and beer. Even though painting may seem like a fun activity for the kids, leave them home and take some time for you and your honey.

3.) Jiggle Fest: The hilarious fest is tomorrow at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park. Now, this will be so much fun for the kids. Grab their swim trunks and goggles and join in the parks largest food fight! Enjoy alternating sessions throwing over 800 gallons of Jell-O, sprinkler running, and water inflatables! Jell-O Fight times are: 10:30 am, 11:00 am, 11:30 am, 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm, and 1:00 pm. Sprinklers follow each Jell-O fight, water slides and obstacle courses. To the general public it will be $10, members are $7, and kids 2 and under are free.

4.) It’s Draper Days! Today and tomorrow at Draper City Hall. Events include: Draper Idol, Rodeo, Children’s Parade, Heritage Banquet, family movie night at the Amphitheater, free concerts, family activities in the park, races, fireworks, and so much more. Online: draper.ut.us for the full schedule of events. A good time for everyone with this one!

5.) Try the Taste of Summer at NHMU. Tomorrow and Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm on both days. Beat the summer heat with ice cream, sweet treats, and family fun! Featuring games, activities, workshops and artisan sweets crafted here in Utah. Take time to cool off, savor some sweet treats and hang out with the family on a hot summer weekend. Included with regular Museum admission, making it a wonderful opportunity to explore the rest of the NHMU’s amazing exhibits.

6.) Wasatch Flower Festival: The event is Saturday and Sunday in Little Cottonwood Canyon. You set the pace, an easy 45 minute stroll, or a 3 hour challenging hike. Options for the kids include, easy, moderate, and advanced. There will be trained guides there to help out should you choose something more challenging. Naturalists stationed along hiking routes to share info about particular points of interest. Wear appropriate shoes, bring hats, snacks, water, and sunscreen. But you can leave the pocket book at home, because it’s free! However, donations are appreciated!

For more information, check out cottonwoodcanyons.org

