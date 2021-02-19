Weekend events to get out out, or do virtually

We’ve got you covered with weekend ideas, bringing you four in hour one, and four more hour two!

Marriage Celebration 2021 is presented by Utah State University Extension, and offers this online event to learn how to create a marriage filled with greater connection, fulfillment, and fun by attending the virtual Utah Marriage Celebration, an online date night for individuals and couples who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage. Friday, February 19, 2021 bonus recorded workshops will begin at 4:00 pm, and the event takes place 6:00-9:30 pm where live workshops will be presented. Keynote speaker, Morgan Cutilip and entertaining capnote speaker Dr. Dave Schramm, will finish the evening. Register now at here or call 1-801-399-8207. Early registration is $10 per couple through January 31. Tickets purchased after January 31st will be $15 per couple. Email: linda.black@usu.edu Friday, Feb 19, 2021 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

https://extension.usu.edu/weber/

‘Hidden Gems in the Pioneer Museum’, with the Daughters of Utah Pioneers at the McQuarrie Memorial DUP Museum in Saint George UT happens tomorrow, Saturday from 11am – 12:30 pm. Denise Winter, a historical costumer and garment expert, will make a presentation about her work at the Pioneer Museum and the hidden gems she has discovered. She will outline her process and research that has led her to believe that a few of the items are rare and unique. She found a work dress of an early Pioneer woman that outlines its history by the repairs and sewing done to keep it in use, she says a wonderful story unfolds as you examine the dress in pieces. Denise did a great deal of research on three military jackets and was able to document the fact that one of them is the only one in existence! A great deal of work and effort was done to document these jackets and put together their histories. Her presentation will be fascinating and educational. CDC and State of Utah Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required to enter and during the presentation. Hand Sanitizer will be available. Social distance seating. Saturday, February 20th. 11 am – 12:30 pm. McQuarrie Memorial DUP Museum 145 North 100 East, Saint George, UT

https://dupstgeorge.org/



Snowbird’s Pairing Series 2021 with the TF Brewing Templin Family happens tomorrow night at 6:30 as part of Snowbird’s Pairing Series. Sip and savor favorite pairings while enjoying a 4-course special menu as you hear from an industry specialist. At The Aerie restaurant right there at Snowbird, this is perfect for beer enthusiasts, and food aficionados, T.F. Brewing Templin Family Owner, Kevin Templin, will also be on-site to explain tasting notes and the beer-making process. Seated reception. Saturday, February 20th at 6:30 pm, seated reception 7 pm for the 4-course dinner with beer pairings. Reservations are required as seating is very limited. Saturday February 20th

6:30 pm, Snowbird ski and summer resort Highway 210, UT https://www.snowbird.com/





7th annual balloons and tunes roundup in Kanab tonight through Sunday! Calling all Hot Air Balloon enthusiasts, save the date for the 7th annual Balloons and Tunes Roundup starting at 7:30 am each day. This year they are expecting 40+ Hot Air Balloon Pilots, and 12 Bands over a beautiful Southern Utah weekend. Hot Air Balloon Launches will take place at the former Coral Cliffs Golf Course in Kanab (weather permitting). Starting this afternoon join the festivities on Main Street for a one-of-a-kind vendor fair and listen to the first few bands battle it out for the winning title of this years’ Battle of the Bands! Saturday morning will start off with another Balloon Launch, a vendor fair throughout the day and into the evening, and to end the day join us on Center Street for a Balloon Glow at 7pm followed by a Lantern Festival as the top 3 winning bands play into the night! There will be one last Balloon Launch on Sunday morning, so be sure to stay all weekend! February 19th – 21, City of Kanab 76 North Main, Kanab, UT visitsouthernutah.com/balloons-and-tunes-roundup/

The Great Gatsby Drive-in show with Salty Dinner Theater at Red Robin in Murray happens Monday, February 22nd, with shows happening at various locations after that through the 27th! A super fancy romance in the Roaring 20’s! Each night, the audience will choose how they would prefer the story to end!! The perfect Valentine’s date or unique family outing! Please don’t make out in your car with the actors standing so close, save that for later. As per currant COVID restrictions, this will be staged as a drive-in. Expect a full, regular Salty show, but you will watch and eat from the comfort of your car. Dinner sold separately! This event will take place at a restaurant parking lot. You will place your orders via text message and the food will then be delivered right to your car! $32 per car, dinner sold separately https://saltydinnertheater.com/product/the-great-gatsby-2021/

Monday, February 22 at Red Robin 316 E Winchester Blvd, Murray, UT 84107

Heroes of the Ice Age: The Thaw Begins at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point. You are invited on an epoch adventure. Travel with us back in time to the Pleistocene Epoch when ice covered much of the earth and early man was in a battle with Mother Nature for survival. Learn all about the Ice Age during this fun and interactive event at the Museum of Ancient Life. Event presenters will discuss primitive fire, primitive hunting tools, tanning methods, pottery, percussion, weaving and more. Space is limited. Ticket reservation highly recommended. Tomorrow, Saturday from 10 – 2 pm. Museum of Ancient Life 3003 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT Saturday 2/20 10 -2 pm https://thanksgivingpoint.org/experience/museum-of-ancient-life/



Third Saturday for Families Online: Drawing a self-portrait. Museum of Fine Arts online. Come and see the wide variety of portraits in the new exhibition Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem. Think about how you would like to look in a portrait. Then, draw your own portrait at home using a template to help with proportions. The Utah Museum of Fine Arts is funded in part by Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks. Tomorrow, Saturday, February 20th 1 pm Utah Museum of Fine Art 410 Campus Center Dr, Salt Lake City, UT umfa.utah.edu/index.php/third-sat-self-portrait



Virtual Magic presented by Holliday City Arts Council. This is an online magic show with internationally known mentalist and magician Paul Draper! Are you tired of Covid and its restrictions? Give yourself a break and tune in to see “the best quarantine experience ever” with PAUL DRAPER, who will make you feel magically wowed and connected! Virtual magic show; 7-7:30: “check-in”, chat, and music; 7:30-8:00 pm: interactive show; 8:00-8:30 pm: magic trick lesson and Q&A https://holladayarts.org/paul-draper-magic-show