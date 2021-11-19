Weekend event for beauty lovers

Are high-vibe events and personal wellness and growth your thing? On The Glow Events is your go-to for high vibe events and gatherings that cultivate community, and empower connection, personal growth, and beauty and wellness from the inside, out. Founder and owner Britney Leon stopped by GTU to talk about her business and upcoming event called Here We Glow Beauty Market.

Leon has a background in group fitness and is a licensed cosmetologist. Her event business allows her to share her passion for fitness, beauty, and wellness and hopes to inspire people to live happier healthier lives. She also believes in the power of connection which has inspired her to plan and create events.

Her latest and upcoming event is called The Here We Glow Beauty Market! The event is on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Imago Medical Spa 22 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, Utah.

Leon wanted to create an event that incorporated fitness, beauty, fashion, and well-being and bring the community the ultimate self-care, self-love event that also inspires people to shop and support local businesses! She found the location by reaching out to Imago Spa and when she explained her vision, they supported her from day one.

There is still a chance to get tickets here, but only a limited number of tickets are still available, they have the event capped out at 75, and they’re at 56. Tickets are $29 each and include event access, exclusive discounts from local vendors, food and beverages, giveaways, games, prizes, and a fashion show.

For more information check out On The Glow Events Instagram and website.