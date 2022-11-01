- On Good Things Utah this morning – Getting married can be an exciting moment in our lives. But oftentimes, we’re so busy planning the wedding, we end up neglecting the most important thing — the marriage itself! While some couples find wedded bliss after dating for a month and elope at the county courthouse, it’s not the same for those who realize that after a decade together, they hardly knew their spouse. Before getting the invitations or finding the perfect dress, secure your relationship by cultivating healthy discussions with your partner. In an effort to fortify foundations, we have a few suggestions that will help develop a strongly rooted marriage based on friendship and open communication. After all, who wants to take chances, second-guessing for the rest of their lives?
- Travel
- This advice comes from the care of life coach, Bill Murray. (Yes — that Bill Murray!) When crashing a bachelor party in the summer of 2014, Murray shared how travel is the best test of true love. If two lovers can travel the globe, visit places hard to go to or get out of, yet still be in love at the end of it — marry them! As an evident tool in rooted love among researchers, travel also strengthens emotional and physical intimacy, while furthering bonding.
- Discuss financial issues
- The good, the bad, and the ugly of finances are important to discuss, as a financial planner, Kelly Long wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “Money secrets have no place in a marriage.” From credit card debt to student loans, fiscal discussions help us understand how to handle finances and spending habits. Since poor money practices are a major indicator of divorce, if discussed candidly, it can be a major strength.
- Meet the family
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding wasn’t just a romantic comedy — it was a true story. When you get married to someone, you really do marry into their family. Maybe not like the mafia (or, maybe like the mafia…), but they become an extension of you.
- Plus, with current color trends widely divided between bright pops of color and neutral chic, it can be tricky deciding which direction to take. Since most wedding elements revert back to your chosen colors, this is typically one of the first decisions to make in planning. Ultimately your color palette is up to you and there are countless ways to make your day uniquely yours – and beautifully designed. We are sharing the top five most popular trends in wedding color schemes to spark some creative inspiration.
- And wedding planning can be stressful, especially when it comes to conversations about money. If you and your partner are funding all the festivities yourselves, you have full control over what the celebrations look like. But when there are other sources of money—specifically if your parents or in-laws—the dynamics can get trickier. While some parents look at funding a wedding as a gift with no strings attached, others want to have a say in some (or all) of the event details. Navigating these family dynamics can feel confusing and stressful, so to help you get through them in one piece we turned to Landis Bejar, a therapist and the founder of AisleTalk, a service that provides therapy specific to wedding planning. Tune in for tips and more on all of these Hot Topics this morning on a special Wedding edition of Good Things Utah.
Wedding planners share the hottest colors for winter weddings
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
