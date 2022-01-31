Wedding hair and makeup made simple

With the bridal expo happening this past weekend, local makeup artist, Miss J joins the show to show us a full bridal look. The Bridal Expo is an event at the Utah Valley convention center where brides can get inspiration whether it’s makeup, hair, decor, or fashion.

As a helpful makeup tip, Miss J suggests starting with a clean face. Investing in a high-quality primer that will make your makeup last all day/ night. Especially while in wedding mode, makeup is set to stay for hours. Miss J used the Bobbi Brown Vitamin E face primer on her model. This primer hydrates the face while having the makeup stay intact.

The next tip is to use a lightweight foundation with SPF. Using a lightweight foundation gives you color but isn’t too drying. For the eyes, Miss J stayed light but dimensional. It’s important to not have too dark of colors on the eyes. Stay bright with some adding a little dimension. Miss J uses the MAC “warm neutral” eyeshadow palette to complete this look.

For wedding hair, Miss J stays with creating a chignon bun. Chignon buns are a classic hairstyle. They are simple and can be worn with either curly or straight hair. Miss J likes to decorate her bun with hair accessories. Hobby Lobby sells beautiful hair accessories for a cheap price.

The Bridal Expo is a fun way brides can spend a weekend getting inspiration for their big day. To get more inspiration on makeup/ hair looks, follow Miss J on Instagram @mua_mizz_j.