Wedding gowns and vintage dresses of Betsy Couture

Betsy Couture run by Betsy Barker is your one stop shop to finding the perfect vintage inspired wedding gown or special event dress! From a custom design, to a re-purpose of your mother’s old gown, she can do it all! The local scene knows, and Betsy Couture has been celebrated in The Knot, Best of Weddings 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and Best Wedding Gowns Utah for eight years!

Published in Ruffled Green, Wedding Shoes, Wedding Chicks, Rocky Mt Bride, Style Me Pretty, Once Wed, The Perfect Pallet, Utah Bride & Groom, and Utah Valley Bride, her stunning work speaks for itself in the beautifully captured images of both her real brides, and models alike.

Every gown is custom designed, and hand made by Betsy. She see each dress through from design to final fitting. With over forty years of experience in fashion design and specializing in creating custom wedding gowns, there’s nothing this one-woman-show can’t do! Her clients worldwide (Australia, Brazil, Norway, UK, Portugal, Hungary, Canada, and Mexico) love her, and it’s easy to see why.

IF you’re looking for bespoke (one-of-a-kind, original) or vintage redesign (use your heirloom gown and turn it into what you want), Betsy can also create veils, headpieces and hats to accessorize your truly unique custom made gown made.

Contact Betsy Couture online betsycouture.com IG @betsycouture and Facebook BetsyCoutureVintageWeddingGowns